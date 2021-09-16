Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OFFICIAL ACCOUNTS Shershaah star Sidharth Malhotra describes Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor in one word

Bollywood star Sidharth Malhotra is on cloud nine as the actor is basking in the success of his film, Shershaah. He has received praise for his stellar acting as Captain Vikram Batra in the film from both audiences and critics alike. Recently, the actor conducted an #AskSidharth session on Twitter. His fans bombarded him with some witty, interesting and quirky questions about Shershaah, his favourite food, his dog Oscar, his new movie announcement and many more.

One of the users asked him to describe Akshay Kumar in one word, he replied by saying, “Brother” followed by a heart emoji. He was also asked to describe Shah Rukh Khan in one word, to which he replied, "Fan". When asked about Kareena Kapoor Khan, the actor called her a "Star". Sidharth also revealed that he will be soon making an announcement about his new film.

Another user asked him about his comfort food, to which he replied, "Home cooked daal chawal and aloo."

One of the fans also enquired the actor about his dog, Oscar. He said, "Drooling".

On being asked about his favourite song from his film ‘Shershaah’. The fan wrote, “Which is your fav song from #Shershah ?” He replied, “Very Tough to choose."

Also read: Ananya Panday can't wait to resume ‘Liger’ shoot with Vijay Deverakonda

The actor recently wrapped up the shooting of ‘Mission Majnu’ with Rashmika Mandanna. The film marks Rashmika's Bollywood debut. Shantanu Bagchi directorial spy thriller is inspired by real events in the 1970s. Sidharth will essay the role of a RAW agent in the film while Rashmika's role has been kept under wrap as of now.