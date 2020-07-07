Shershaah: Sidharth Malhotra salutes Kargil hero late Captain Vikram Batra on 21st Martyrdom Day

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SIDHARTHMALHOTRA Sidharth Malhotra salutes Kargil hero late Captain Vikram Batra on 21st Martyrdom Day

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra, who is all set to play the role of late Captain Vikram Batra in his upcoming film Shershaah, paid a tribute to the Kargil War hero on his 21st Martyrdom Day. Batra fought back valiantly during the 1999 Kargil War between India and Pakistan. It was his brave efforts due to which the Indian flag unfurled on Tiger Hill on July 4, 1999. He sacrificed his life to make India's Operation Vijay successful and was awarded the highest wartime gallantry award, Param Vir Chakra posthumously.

Sidharth Malhotra shared a video to pay the tribute and wrote, "Salute to the Indian army for their undying service to the nation and To our Kargil hero #VikramBatra who laid down his life today, 21 years ago."

Sidharth Malhotra's Shershaah also features Kiara Advani. Last year in January, Dharma Productions shared the first posters of the biopic of the war hero. “An absolute honor to be able to paint the big screen with the shades of bravery & sacrifice. Paying an ode to the journey of Captain Vikram Batra (PVC) and bringing the UNTOLD TRUE STORY with #Shershaah. Releasing 3rd July, 2020," Sidharth wrote.

An absolute honor to be able to paint the big screen with the shades of bravery & sacrifice.

Paying an ode to the journey of Captain Vikram Batra (PVC) and bringing the UNTOLD TRUE STORY with #Shershaah. Releasing 3rd July, 2020.@Advani_Kiara @vishnu_dir @karanjohar pic.twitter.com/RJ4qj0sNPQ — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) January 16, 2020

Talking about the role, Sidharth had said, "It's [the role] something that is very close to my heart. It's like a passion project. It's being directed by Vishnu Varadhan, who is a prolific director from the south. He is making his Hindi debut with this film."

He added, "Everyone knows about his heroic stories from newspapers and articles. When you meet people who have lived with him, his family or have known him personally, you feel an immense kind of pressure. First, you hope to do justice to his personal life and family."

Shershaah was scheduled to be released on July 3 but was postponed due to coronavirus pandemic. Directed by Vishnu Varadhan, the film will mark Varadhan's Bollywood debut.

