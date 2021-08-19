Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/FANPAGES Shershaah: Kiara Advani gets emotional while watching the film, reveals how Dimple Cheema reacted

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani starrer 'Shershaah' which released last week has been praises from the audience. Based on the story of Captain Vikram Batra who died in the Kargil War, the film also showcased his love story with fiancee Dimple Cheema. The movie is being appreciated not just because of its plot or the acting of the actors but also because of the songs that are leaving people emotional. Well, not just the audience but even the actress was captured shedding tears while watching the climax scene of the film in a flight. A video of Kiara has been doing rounds on the internet in which she was seen breaking down with the song 'Mann Bharryaa 2.0' plays in the background.

It was shared by a fan page titled 'kiaraadvani_forever.' The video was captioned, "Kiara Advani while watching her ending scene of the movie #Shershaah." Have a look at the same here:

ALSO READ: Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif get engaged in a secret 'Roka' ceremony? Fans go crazy on social media

The two actors worked hard for the film and even tried to connect with the family members of the martyr. While Vikram's family helped Sidharth in getting into the character a lot, Kiara even got in touch with Dimple for her role. Vikram's family watched the film during the special screening and the video of the same and wrote, "Shershaah | Memories from the movie screening, with the Army family."

Speaking about Kiara, she tried to connect with Dimple to ask her whether she watched the film or not. Talking about the same, she told Mid-day, "I messaged her after the film. This is an emotional movie for her. I want to respect her privacy right now. When I met Captain Batra’s family after the film, they said I was exactly like her [Dimple]. That moved me to tears. I know the songs have deeply touched her. She must be proud that the story is resonating with people."

ALSO READ: Supermodel Of The Year 2 PROMO: Milind Soman's answer to '3 things that turn him on' shocks Malaika Arora

She met Dimple before the shooting and told BT, " She gave me an insight into her mind and her heart which then helped me emote better on screen. It was Vishal Batra, Captain Vikram Batra’s twin brother, who helped us meet each other. I wanted to understand her closely and emulate her as close to reality as I could. We incorporated Punjabi dialogues because she is from Punjab. It was an overwhelming and emotional experience for me to play Dimple."

Meanwhile, he song video 'Kabhii Tumhhe' sung by Darshan Raval has finally been released. On his part, the singer said, "Kabhii Tumhhe is not just a song, it's an emotion. This track about true love, longing, separation and the promise of being there for each other for not just this but the next few lifetimes makes you emotional.

"I feel happy and blessed to be a part of this song as well as getting the opportunity to feature in the video for a Bollywood OST for the first time. You neither get such beautiful tracks or an opportunity like this every day. I have given my everything to the song, and I hope the listeners will identify with the emotions and feel of it."

ALSO READ: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Nakuul Mehta, Disha Parmar's new promo shows couple's different opinion post marriage

Talking about Shershaah, it is directed by Vishnu Varadhan and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.