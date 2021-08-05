Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KIARA ADVANI Shershaah: Kiara Advani claims Sidharth Malhotra is one of her closest friends in the industry

Kiara Advani is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Shershaah, which is based on the life of Param Vir Chakra awardee and army captain Vikram Batra. The actress as Dimple Cheema celebrates the resilience, strength and sacrifices of the heroes who stand tall as the pillars of support behind the men and women at army. Slipping into the character of the simple, girl-next-door from Punjab, Kiara Advani will be playing the love interest of Captain Vikram Batra and 'his strongest support system.'

For the film, Kiara has collaborated with her rumoured beau Sidharth Malhotra. Fans are quite excited to watch them together.

Speaking about the same, Kiara told ETimes, "As a co-star, Sidharth is extremely driven and focused. He loves to prep a lot and does a lot of readings. That’s very similar to the way I like to work on a film. So, in that sense, we got along very well. As a friend, I’d say he is one of my closest friends in the industry. I think, even as a friend, he’s full of life and always fun to be around."

Here's a glimpse of Kiara Advani as Dimple Cheema of Shershaah:

Kiara Advani has a busy line up ahead. She will be seen in Bhool Bhoolaiya 2 and Jug Jugg Jeeyo. Besides these, she has Shashank Khaitan's directorial as well as the recently announced Shankar's next with Ram Charan, among other unannounced projects.

When asked about her career, she said "I feel like I always wanted to be working with the people I am working with today or the directors I am working with and there’s a long list of people I am looking forward to work with. But I think also just being offered the kind of roles that I am being offered today, is very exciting. As an actor, you have to keep doing different roles and not get typecast."

"When directors come to you with different roles, it’s interesting because sometimes even you don’t see yourself in some of those roles but they have the confidence in you and that automatically gives you the confidence. Even when I did ‘Guilty’, or when I did a Monica from ‘Good Newwz’--I give full credit to these directors who had that faith that I would pull it off because the roles and films that they had seen of mine before, were very different," she added.

"I am happy that I have been able to prove my versatility as an actor and I have been getting some interesting roles to portray in the last couple of months and even the ones that I am doing now. So, yes, it’s a great time to be an actor in the industry," Kiara concluded.