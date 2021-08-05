Shershaah director showers praise on Kiara Advani, compares actress to south superstar Nayanthara

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KIARA ADVANI Kiara Advani

As Kiara Advani gears up for the release of her upcoming film Shershaah, film's director Vishnuvardhan showers the actress with praises comparing her with south superstar Nayanthara. Ahead of the film's release on August 12, Vishnuvardhan commended the actress saying, Kiara is one of the smartest and intelligent actors he has worked with.

"When you get the right cast, 50% of your battle is won. The rest of the 50% is how they're going to perform and Kiara is one of the smartest and most intelligent actors I have actually met, which is very good. The last I had met someone like that was Nayanthara (the two hadd worked together in the 2007 and 2013 Tamil blockbusters, Billa and Arrambam), and seeing Kiara today... well... it was a pleasure working with her. And once you see the film, you'll understand why the casting has been done the way it has been done because we had certain images of the real and reel people as we were more close and as genuine as could be to the story and characters that lived," Vishnuvardhan said in a statement.

"When I had worked with Nayan, she used to be so sharp and intelligent and I felt that similar way when working with Kiara. All you need to do is just give them a hint and tell them what it is and they catch it so fast,” he added.

Here's a glimpse of Kiara Advani as Dimple Cheema of Shershaah:

Shershaah brings to the screen the story of a real-life hero, Param Vir Chakra recipient Captain Vikram Batra, hero of the Kargil War. While Sidharth Malhotra will be seen as the titular character, Kiara Advani's character Dimple Cheema explores the untold stories of the unsung heroes of the war. She pays an ode to the sacrifices and strength of the strong pillars of support to the army officers at the frontline.

Meanwhile, Kiara Advani has a busy line up ahead. She will be seen in Bhool Bhoolaiya 2 and Jug Jugg Jeeyo. Besides these, she has Shashank Khaitan's directorial as well as the recently announced Shankar's next with Ram Charan, among other unannounced projects.