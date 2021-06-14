Follow us on Image Source : : INSTAGRAM/VIDYA BALAN Sherni: Vidya Balan says she want to do work that's an extension of her beliefs

Bollywood actress Vidya Balan has time and again challenged Bollywood stereotypes with her roles, living out her characters with power-packed performances. The actress, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film 'Sherni', says she wants to do work that is an extension of her belief. Talking about it, Vidya said "Honestly, it's not like I plan to do it but I always wanted to do work that meant something to me, I want to do work that is an extension of my beliefs, work that would excite me and fulfil me. Therefore, I went ahead and made the choices that I made."

She added: "I was at the right place at the right time and not only did it work for me but it began to change something for Hindi cinema, but I cannot take the credit for any of that. But yes, it's been an exciting and fulfilling journey so far and I hope it only gets better from here."

Directed by Amit Masurkar and written by Aastha Tiku, Vidya will be playing the role of an IFS (Indian Forest Service) office. It is a fictional story that takes us through the journey of a forest officer who strives for balance in a world of man-animal conflict.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra and Amit Masukar, the film boasts of a powerful ensemble cast that includes Sharat Saxena, Mukul Chadda, Vijay Raaz, Ila Arun, Brijendra Kala and Neeraj Kabi. It is backed by T-Series & Abundantia Entertainment.

It is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video in the month of June.