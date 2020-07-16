Shekhar Suman takes backseat in 'Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput', calls family's silence the reason

Image Source : INSTA/SHEKHUSUMAN, SUSHANTSINGHRAJPUT1 Shekhar Suman takes backseat in 'Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput

Actor Shekhar Suman was actively involved in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death investigation and was demanding the CBI probe. The Kai PO Che actor was found dead at his Mumbai apartment on June 14. He died by suicide and left his family and fans in despair. Mumbai Police has been interrogating people related to him to understand what led the actor to take this big step. Earlier, Shekher Suman had even visited Sushant's family at their Patna house. While he claimed that he will take the case forward to get justice for Sushant, his latest tweet states that he is now taking a backseat.

Shekhar Suman tweeted, "Dear all,Thank you for making my voice strong all this while.Allow me to plz take a backseat now.since the family is completely silent on this,it’s making me very uncomfortable to go on.i guess its their prerogative and we all shld respect that"

In another tweet, he said, "But i will be there behind all of you as a silent force.you have to just summon me and i will be there.i will be the happiest wen Sushant gets justice.Thank you each one of you.Thank you @Swamy39. Whether our efforts bear fruit im not sure but we were able to show the world the strength of our collectivity ,unity and togetherness.That we were able to on the sheer dint of our persistence and conviction,shake the system and forced them to pay heed to us."

Later, he said, "I thought about it again and i realized i can't let down the emotions of so many ppl..i will have to continue leading the fight from the http://front.so wat if the family is not coming forward..Sushant was a public figure and we are fighting for him."

After Shekhar Suman's visit to Patna, the actor was accused of using Sushant Singh Rajput's name for his own agency. Even Sushant's family claimed that teh actor is doing this for his own good. Reacting to this, Suman expressed his disappointment about not getting the family's support. He said, "This is so disheartening, there is no family support, no political support. Things are not conducive around us and yet even after 3 weeks we have kept Sushant alive and will keep doing so.This perhaps makes it the biggest movement so far."

After his visit to Patna, Shekhar Suman had tweeted, "Met Sushant's father..shared his grief. We sat together for a few minutes without exchanging a word..He is still in a state of deep shock..I feel the best way to express grief is thru silence.#justiceforSushantforum #CBIEnquiryForSushant."

"A fight to finish..at Sushan's house in Patna. Won't give up no matter what.#justiceforSushantforum #CBIEnquiryForSushant," the actor wrote in a separate tweet.

Shekhar Suman had created a forum called #justiceforSushantforum demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the death of Sushant, even though the death is being investigated by Mumbai Police and post mortem has stated that Sushant committed suicide.

