Shekhar Suman slams those who allegedly accused him of using Sushant's death for his political advantage

Its been five months now, since Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away.The late actor’s tragic demise left everyone in deep shock while at the same time, the controversies surrounding actor's death left us baffled.There is not a single day when his fans and loved ones have not remembered him or have not heard of him in the news. Recent one to be a part of late actor's fresh controversy is Shekhar Suman.

Shekhar just many others was a part of the social media campaign to seek justice for Sushant's case. Many of them accused him of banking on the late actor’s death to pursue politics in Bihar.

Slamming such claims and the people involved in allegedly accusing him of using the Sushant's death for his political advantage, he said "When I met Tejashwi Yadav in connection with Sushant in Patna,a lot of ppl accused me of having political ambitions.The Bihar elections have come n gone and I cldnt care a fig about it. Wd these creeps who accused me now come forward and say sorry to me."

Taking a jibe at those who criticised him, he said that there ain't always a motivate behind what you do. "If you fight for a problem you are doing it for publicity,if you don't you are a self-centered,coward and a selfish guy. One has to think a million times before taking a stand. There ain't always a motive behind what you do," he further added.

"Life's biggest asset is not money or fame or power or position but inner happiness,contentment and satisfaction, " Shekhar said.

Earlier, the actor also urged his and Sushant's fans to light diyas in late actor's memory and pray that his soul shines wherever it is in forever.

"14th is Diwali which is bright n auspicious.14th is also a black date bcoz we lost SSR on the14th,six months ago.What a paradox!So plz light diyas in his memory n pray that his soul shines wherever it is n forever. The path to justice is tough but we can pray," he wrote.

Meanhwile. Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his apartment on June 14 in Mumbai.