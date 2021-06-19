Shekhar Suman mourns the death of his mother: 'I feel orphaned and devastated'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@SHEKHARSUMAN7 Shekhar Suman mourns the death of his mother

Actor Shekhar Suman lost his mother on Thursday. The actor revealed that his mother passed away on June 17. She was ill for a few days and Suman had shared her picture asking fans to pray for her speedy recovery. However, she succumbed to the illness. Mourning the loss, Shekhar Suman said that he is devastated. He tweeted, "My beloved Mother whom I loved the most in this world left for her heavenly abode yday.i feel orphaned and devastated.Thank you Ma for being there for all of us all the time.i will miss you till my last breath. Thank you all for your prayers and blessings."

The actor had also shared earlier this year that his mother is vaccinated. "Took my mother for vaccination at the Ambani hospital.Much relieved.God is great." he said.

Sharing a picture of his mother earlier, Shekhar Suman has said, "My mother is extremely http://critical.My heart is sinking. She is fighting a grim battle. praying to Lord Shiva to give her the strength to pull out of this crisis. Need ur prayers."

Later, he thanked the fans for their wishes. "Thank you each one of you for sending your prayers for my mother's recovery, im forever indebted," he tweeted.

Last year, Shekhar Suman was in the headlines as he showed his solidarity with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's family ever since the latter died on June 14. He even visited Sushant's family in Bihar.

On the other hand, Shekhar Suman has been actively spreading awareness about Covid19 through his social media and urging fans to be careful of fake WhatsApp forwards. Taking to Twitter, the actor wrote, "Let's not play Doctor-Doctor at home. Follow only your physician or any reputed doctor. Don't just follow anything floating on watsapp. Sieve thru it. confirm, reconfirm. There r all kinds of rumours being floated by pharma companies for their own vested interest (Sic)."

He also urged people to encourage all to take vaccine and stop stepping out. "Easy said than done but we need to be really strong during this Pandemic. Urge each other to vaccinate asap to stop the surge and also take extreme precautions and follow Covid appropriate behaviour. STOP going out for the time being, just STOP," he wrote in a separate tweet.