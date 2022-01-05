Shehnaaz Gill 'lost her desire to live' after Sidharth Shukla’s death, actress reveals | Video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ PIYAA9131 Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla

Highlights Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla were lovingly called 'SidNaaz' by fans

Last year, Sidharth passed away on September 2 at the age of 40 due to a heart attack

In her latest video, Shehnaaz shared in past 2 years she learnt how to be more patient & positive

Shehnaaz Gill's grief was palpable after Sidharth Shukla’s death. Devastating videos of the actress went viral on social media evoking empathy and sympathy for her. After suffering a huge personal loss, Shehnaaz is slowly getting back to normal and is resuming work. Former Bigg Boss contestant, who's also known as Sana by fans shared a video on YouTube where she is seen speaking to late actor's Guru, BK Shivani. In the close to an hour conversation, Shehnaaz opened up about dealing with negativity, pain and loss and she lost the desire to live.

In the video titled. 'Reset and Restart' Shehnaaz discussed about Sidharth and said, "I always used to tell Siddharth that I have to talk to sister Shivani. I like her very much, but Siddharth always used to tell me 'Yes, definitely. You chill' and then, it eventually happened."

Shehnaaz shared that in the past two years she learnt how to be more patient and positive. She spoke about those whose souls have departed and said, "People lose dear ones. From what I have experienced, I feel we should not think that we should have stayed together for more time. Rather, we should think that we have such good memories together."

"I often think how that soul gave me so much knowledge. I could not analyse people before. I was very trusting and I was really innocent at that time but that soul taught me a lot," she added in reference to Sidharth Shukla.

Furthermore, she said that when someone loses a loved one, often people wonder what would they do hereafter. She admitted having similar thoughts too and losing the desire to live. “Kayi log sochte hain, nahi ab nahi mujhe rehna. Ab to main marr hi jau to accha hai, logon ki wording hai ye. Matlab meri bhi thi ki humein to ab nahi rehna chahiye, humein to aisa karna chahiye. Ab main kya karungi,” she said.

Shehnaaz also alluded that crying at someone's death will only cause more hurt and won't help. To this Shivani responded by saying, "If we remain in pain, then even those who surround us will be unhappy. Not just that, even the soul who has gone will be troubled and feel the discomfort." Sister Shivani shared with examples how keeping negativity at bay is helpful and what one should do to keep themselves spirited.

Watch full video of Shehnaaz Gill speaking to late Sidharth Shukla's Guru, BK Shivani here:

For the unversed, Sidharth and Shehnaaz met on Bigg Boss 13 and grew closer on the reality show. While the duo never officially spoke about their relationship, rumours were rife that they were dating and were planning to get married. However, the landscape for the actress changed after Sidharth passed away suffering a massive heart attack last year.