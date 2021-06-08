Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHEHNAAZ GILL Shehnaaz Gill slays like a boss lady in red pantsuit, keeps her makeup game strong

Bigg Biss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill is an avid social media user and enjoys a massive fan following. She has been climbing the ladder of success with each passing day. Shehnaaz is all over the internet for infectious smile and gorgeous beauty. After winning Chandigarh's Most Desirable Woman of 2020 title, Shehnaaz's recent fashion outing is winning hearts. In her latest Instagram post, the BB13 contestant slays in a red pantsuit. Giving the major boss lady vibe, she looks absolutely stunning and we are again crushing over her.

In the series of pictures that Shehnaaz Gill dropped on Instagram, she is seen looking sassy in a red full sleeves jacket. Underneath it, she opted for a black top which she paired with matching red pants. Keeping her make-up on point, she wore a bold red lipstick to match her outfit. "Makeup #shehnaazgill Pc - @akshay_navlakhe lightman - @rajbircheemma. most distracting and annoying presence credit goes to @badeshashehbaz," Shehnaaz captioned her post.

For those unversed, Shehnaaz Gill's brother Shehbaz Badesha has released his new song titled Agg Lagi Hai. She shared the video on her Youtube channel. The lyrics and music is given by Shehbaz Badesha himself. The energetic hip-hop music will surely make you tap your foot and dance to this track.

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz wrapped up her Punjabi film Honsla Rakh with Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa last month. The actress shot for the film in Canada. It will hit the theatres on Dussehra this year. Other details about the film are still under wraps.

Shehnaaz broke the internet earlier this year when she shared her first picture with Diljit from the film. The picture showed Shehnaaz dressed in a floral short dress and flaunting her baby bump while Diljit slayed in a white suit.

