Shehnaaz Gill showcases hilarious dance moves on Janhvi Kapoor's Zingaat song | Watch Video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHEHNAAZ GILL Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz Gill has once again won the hearts of her fans. The Punjabi singer-actress who shot to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss enjoys a massive fan following. The Singer-actor, who is all set to come up with her chat show 'Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill', recently mesmerised fans with her dancing skills on Janhvi Kapoor's 'Zingaat' song. Taking to her Instagram story, Shehnaaz shared a glimpse of fun moments with her team in the vanity van.

In the video, Shehnaaz was seen grooving to the beats of Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter's 'Zingaat' song from the movie 'Dhadak.' Dressed in white, Shehnaaz looked gorgeous as she enjoys a dancing session with her team.

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor dons ultra-glam avatar in shimmery mermaid gown. Check out sizzling photos

Recently, the 'Bigg Boss 13' contestant Shehnaaz took to Instagram and informed her fans about her show by revealing pictures from the sets with her first guest, who is none other than Rajkummar Rao "Dreams do come true..... and today was one such moment when what I manifested came true. I always wanted to work with the very talented actor Rajkumar Rao & today I shot with him as my guest on my first ever chat show - 'Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill'. I am on the moon literally! Thank you so much for honouring my request @rajkummar_rao, you know you are the best," Shehnaaz wrote on Instagram.

Shehnaaz Gill's Career

Shehnaaz has come a long way. She began her modeling career with the 2015 music video, 'Shiv Di Kitaab'. In 2017, she made her debut as an actress in the Punjabi film 'Sat Shri Akaal England' and later starred in 'Kala Shah Kala' and 'Daaka' in 2019. Shehnaaz was last seen in 'Honsla Rakh' alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa.

Now she is gearing up for her Bollywood debut with 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', which is headlined by Salman Khan. The film will release on Eid 2023.

(With ANI inputs)

Latest Entertainment News