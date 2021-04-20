Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHEHNAAZ GILL Shehnaaz Gill's video grooving to Justin Bieber's song Peaches is taking internet by storm. Seen yet?

Bigg Boss fame Shehnaaz Gill is an avid social media user who knows how to keep her fans and followers entertained. from sharing fun videos, mimicry videos to fashion photoshoots, Shehnaaz shares varied content on her social media. Recently, a Punjabi singer turned actor took to her Instagram and treated her fans to a video of herself grooving and lip-synching to pop star Justin Bieber’s viral song 'Peaches'.

In the video, Shehnaaz can be seen sitting on a floor and enjoying the song while she poses for the camera. She chose to wear a black bottle neck top and light blue pants. She tied her hair into a loose bun.

Shehnaaz's video took the internet by storm and soon after she posted her fans bombarded with comments. One of the fasn wrote, "Love it shehnaaz gill." The other commented, "Haye baby pyaari, hot, sexy, cute sab kuch he."

Earlier she shared a dance video of grooving to Selena Gomez’s 'Baila Conmigo'.In less than 24 hours from posting, Shehnaaz Gill's latest IG Reel raked over a whopping 390k likes and more than 28k comments.

On the professional front, Shehnaaz Gill is set to make her film debut with Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Rakh later this year. The film marks Diljit’s debut as a producer and also features Sonam Bajwa. The team wrapped up the film’s shoot last month.

