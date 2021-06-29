Shehnaaz Gill reveals reason behind her drastic weight loss, says 'Yahan patli ladkiyan chalti hain'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHEHNAAZ GILL Shehnaaz Gill reveals reason behind her drastic weight loss

The 'Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif' aka Shenaaz Gill has been ruling the hearts of her fans ever since her participation in Bigg Boss 13. She has been climbing the ladder of success with each passing day. The avid social media user on Tuesday revealed the reason behind her weight loss after leaving the reality show. For the unversed, Shehnaaz underwent a physical transformation and lost oodles of weight after the show. Now, during a live session with her fans on YouTube, Sana talked about the way she lost her weight, the importance of diet and why she underwent this dramatic change.

The actress said that it is a requirement to be thin when looking to work in the film industry.

When a fan told Shehnaaz how she looked better on Bigg Boss, she appreciated and said, "Thank you so much. She was me and this is also me. I considered myself pretty then and I still do. So, that's what it is. If you think I should go back to that look, I can do that anytime. It is not a difficult thing. I just have to eat more."

"That look is also my favourite. But baat ye hai ki kaam nahi milta industry mein. Yahan pe patli ladkiyan chalti hain (But the thing is that you won't get any work in the industry," she said.

Shehnaaz also revealed how changing her diet helped her immensely during the transformation. However, she is not a fan of working out in the gym.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Shehnaaz wrapped up her Punjabi film Honsla Rakh with Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa last month. The actress shot for the film in Canada. It will hit the theatres on Dussehra this year. Other details about the film are still under wraps.

