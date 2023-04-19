Shehnaaz Gill reveals not being invited to her movie premiere, says ‘Punjabi film industry cut me off’

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHEHNAAZGILL Shehnaaz Gill reveals not being invited to own movies premiere, says ‘Punjabi film industry cut me off’

Shehnaaz Gill discussed her transition from Punjabi cinema to co-starring in a film with Salman Khan. In a new interview, the actor, who is currently promoting her first Bollywood film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, recalls how the Punjabi film industry had 'shut her off entirely'. She claimed that she was not invited to her own film's premiere, which had wound her the most.

In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, the actor-singer described how the Punjabi film industry "completely cut her off." She voiced her disappointment at not being invited to the premiere of her own picture. “They called everyone, even the production house. It was a Punjabi film. I saw the film and while I was leaving I saw the videos and photos from the premiere. I cried a lot that day. They called me and then they cancelled. I didn’t know, I was very upset at that time. The Punjabi industry had completely cut me off,” Shehnaaz was quoted as saying.

Shehnaaz did not specify which film she was referring to. Sat Shri Akaal England (2017) was Shehnaaz Gill's Punjabi acting debut. She has appeared in Punjabi films such as Kala Shah Kala, Daaka, and Honsla Rakh since then.

Shehnaaz Gill’s upcoming movies

Shehnaaz, who appeared on Bigg Boss 13 and will appear in 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' alongside Salman Khan, will make her Bollywood debut with the film. The action film also stars Raghav Juyal, Pooja Hegde, Bhumika Chawla, and others. Palak Tiwari, daughter of actor Shweta Tiwari, makes her Bollywood debut in 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' alongside Shehnaaz. The film will be released in theatres on April 21.

