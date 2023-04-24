Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHEHNAAZGILL Shehnaaz Gill reveals being body-shamed on Bigg Boss, says ‘broke all preconceived notions, improved myself'

Shehnaaz Gill made her big Bollywood debut with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jann, which was released on Eid. When she was a celebrity contestant on Bigg Boss 13 in 2019, the actor first met the film's star and producer, Salman Khan. Shehnaaz has gone through quite a transition since then, losing weight and changing her wardrobe style. The actor claimed that she made this decision after taking in all of the nasty comments directed at her after appearing on Bigg Boss.

Shehnaaz Gill stated she took in feedback about her physique and trend after Bigg Boss and improved herself.

During an interview with PTI, Shehnaaz revealed how she worked to improve herself. She told, "I changed myself, worked on myself," she explained. When somebody gave me helpful advice, I took it and improved. I gained weight after hearing a lot of negative feedback on 'Bigg Boss' about being big and being body-shamed... Then I changed my style since people assumed I could only wear salwar-suits. I shattered all of my preconceived assumptions and will proceed to take action moving forward."

Shehnaaz Gill on work front

On the work front, The actor hosts a YouTube talk show called Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gil. Her most recent guest was singer-rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh. Along with Shehnaaz, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar also made their debuts in Salman's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Shehnaaz has also completed filming on an untitled project produced by Rhea Kapoor.

