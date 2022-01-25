Shehnaaz Gill remembers Sidharth Shukla, shares his family's message: 'Please keep his wishes in mind...'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHEHNAAZ GILL, SIDHARTH SHUKLA Shehnaaz Gill remembers Sidharth Shukla

Highlights Sidharth Shukla passed away on September 02, 2021

He was 40 when he had a cardiac arrest

Bigg Boss 13 winner and popular television face Sidharth Shukla's sudden demise has left a void that can't be filled. On Tuesday, Shehnaaz Gill took to Instagram Stories and shared an official statement on behalf of his family. In the note, they requested everyone to reach out to them if anyone wants to use Sidharth Shukla’s name in any project.

The statement read, “To all of Sidharth’s well wishers. We, as a family, come with a request, which we hope everyone will respect. Sidharth has moved on and no longer can he make decisions for himself, but he's still an integral part of our lives and our memories and we are there to protect his wishes. We request everyone who wants to use Sidharth's name and/or face in any project, please reach out to us. Please take a moment to ask us. We knew Sidharth's choices, we knew what he would have wanted and our decisions for him would be keeping all this in mind. And if there were projects that he wasn't happy with, we are sure he wouldn't want them released. Anything that did not release when he was with us, did not have his consent or intent for release. So please let’s keep his wishes in mind and let's remember him with love, with respect, with fond memories, the ones he left us with....."

For those unversed, Sidharth passed away on September 2 due to a heart attack. His untimely demise left everyone shocked. He was 40 when he breathed his last. The actor last appeared on reality shows 'Bigg Boss OTT' and 'Dance Deewane 3' with Shehnaaz Gill. The late star rose to fame with the hit TV shows 'Balika Vadhu' and 'Dil Se Dil Tak'.

He also shared screen space with Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan in the 2014 hit film 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania'. The actor was also seen alongside Diljit Dosanjh in the 2018 movie 'Soorma'. He recently tasted success with his stint on the reality show 'Bigg Boss 13', where he emerged as the winner.

The actor's last screen outing was Ekta Kapoor's insanely popular show 'Broken But Beautiful 3' in which he played the role of Agastya.