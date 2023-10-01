When is Shehnaaz Gill's real birthday? Guru Randhawa spills the beans with a video

Follow us on Image Source : WEB Guru Randhawa and Shehnaaz Gill

Hands down! Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most loved personalities on social media. The actor-singer is soaring with her success in showbiz and enjoys a massive fan following. While fans wait for her birthday with bated breath every January, Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa shared a video and wished the actor a happy birthday on October 1, which has left fans confused.

Sharing a BTS video from Moonrise, Guru Randhawa wrote, "Happy birthday dearest @ishehnaaz_gill I know not many people know your real birthday but wishing you a great year ahead. Keep shining always." The video opens with a banter between the duo and Gill says, "You are so boring."

Soon after Randhawa shared the video on Twitter, formerly X, fans reacted to it and expressed their confusion. One fan wrote, "Hamare Sath Prank." "Sana ne adhar card ke sath dob b change krva liya kya," wrote another fan. "Happy Birthday Shehnaaz.......kya suprise dia yrr 1 October is ur real Happy wala Birthday hai . Wow ....Special thank to u Guru. Such a lovely wishes. Haah aur abse 2 birth day celebration."

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz Gill is busy promoting her upcoming film Thank You For Coming. Co-starring Bhumi Pednekar, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, and Shibani Bedi, the film is slated for its release on October 6. It will also see Anil Kapoor, Karan Kundrra, and Sushant Divgikar in key roles. Thank You For Coming recently got a standing ovation at the Toronto International Film Festival. Produced by Rhea Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, and Shobha Kapoor, the film is directed by Karan Boolani.

Gill made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan earlier this year. From Bigg Boss 13 to Thank You For Coming, the actor proved her mettle with her performances over the years. Are you a Shehnaaz Gill fan?

