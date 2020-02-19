Shehnaaz Gill poses with Jay Bhanushali's daughter Tara and we can't handle this cuteness

Shehnaaz Gill with Jay Bhanushali's daughter Tara

Shehnaaz Gill, who was the second runner-up of Bigg Boss 13 won millions of hearts with her cuteness. Her fan following almost doubled up after her participation in the reality show. Throughout her journey, one person who constantly supported Shehnaaz was Mahhi Vij. Hence, it was for sure that Shehnaaz would catch up with Mahhi and Jay Bhanushali after her Bigg Boss 13 exit.

Punjab's Katrina Kaif not only spent quality time with the TV couple but also strike for a pose with their newborn daughter Tara. Mahhi took to Instagram to share an adorable photo of Tara with Shehnaaz. Along with the photo, Mahhi wrote ''@tarajaybhanushali with her Massi @shehnaazgill'' followed by a heart emoticon.

Also, check out this adorable boomerang. Isn't it too much of cuteness?

Jay also shared a selfie with Shehnaaz on his Instagram and wrote, ''First I Met this girl this girl at #biggboss13 house and now at my house @shehnaazgill this girl is fun and full of energy #biggboss13 #shehnaazgill #shehnazgill #flipper''.

Mahhi and Jay were blessed with a baby girl in August last year. However, the couple shared Tara’s first glimpse on Jay’s 35th birthday in December 2019.

For the unversed, Shehnaaz Gill grabbed attention for her childlike antics and mushy chemistry with Sidharth Shukla.