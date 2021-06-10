Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHEHNAAZ GILL Shehnaaz Gill looks fresh as morning dew in her latest pics dedicated to Mumbai rains

Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill never fails to uplift the mood of her fans and well-wishers with her Instagram pictures and videos. As Mumbaikars welcomed the first shower of the southwest monsoon yesterday. The singer-turned-actress dedicated her latest post to the Mumbai rains. Shehnaaz treated her fans with some stunning pictures of herself in which she was looking as fresh as morning dew and captioned it, "#mumbairains with an umbrella emoji"

Shehnaaz kept her look simple and opted for dewy make-up. She looked breathtakingly beautiful with open tresses and an off-shoulder top.

After winning Chandigarh's Most Desirable Woman of 2020 title, Shehnaaz's recent fashion outing is winning hearts. She has been sharing pictures on her social media and melting the hearts of her fans. She is all over the internet with her infectious smile and gorgeous beauty.

Check out some of Shehnaaz's most loved looks:

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz wrapped up her Punjabi film Honsla Rakh with Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa last month. The actress shot for the film in Canada. It will hit the theatres on Dussehra this year. Other details about the film are still under wraps.

Shehnaaz broke the internet earlier this year when she shared her first picture with Diljit from the film. The picture showed Shehnaaz dressed in a floral short dress and flaunting her baby bump while Diljit slayed in a white suit.