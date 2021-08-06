Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHEHNAAZ GILL Shehnaaz Gill looks drop-dead gorgeous in latest pics from Dabboo Ratnani photoshoot

Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz gill is already a big name on social media. The actress keeps ruling the hearts of the people with her innocent charm and elegance. She has come a long way since her appearance in the controversial reality show. she has not only made a special place in the viewers' hearts but has also undergone a drastic physical transformation. Her sense of fashion has become the talk of the town. Now, Shehnaaz is setting the internet on fire with her latest pictures in an embellished bralette.

The Punjabi actress and singer posed for ace celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani recently and her photos from the same had left the fans excited. Taking to her Instagram handle, Shehnaaz dropped her gorgeous pics from the photoshoot and wrote, "If you look the right way, you can see that the whole world is a garden." Take a look:

Earlier too, Shehnaaz shared her scintillating pictures from the Dabboo Ratnani photoshoot. The actress looks breathtaking in the picture. Donning a white shirt, paired with colourful pants, Shehnaaz is a vision to behold with those sultry expressions. She wrote, "Life is like a rainbow... You need both Rain & Sun to make its colours appear... Be the Rainbow in people's life."

Have a look at the pictures here:

Shehnaaz Gill has been endorsing multiple brands on social media and has also been seen in music videos after gaining huge popularity in Bigg Boss. Her relationship with BB13 winner Sidharth Shukla also keeps ruling the headlines every now and then. The two have been seen in a couple of music videos including Bhula Dunga and Shona Shona.

On the other hand, Shehnaaz will soon be seen in a Punjabi film titled Honsla Rakh with Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa. She wrapped the shooting of the film in Canada earlier this year. It will hit the theatres on Dussehra this year. Other details about the film are still under wraps.

