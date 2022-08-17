Shehnaaz Gill distances from 'Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif' moniker for THIS reason, says 'galti ho gayi'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHEHNAAZGILL Shehnaaz Gill is all set to make her Bollywood debut

Shehnaaz Gill catapulted to national fame after featuring in Bigg Boss 13. The actress' chemistry with late Sidharth Shukla earned her immense popularity among the fans, who started calling them 'Sidnaaz'. Shehnaaz was also associated with the moniker 'Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif' which she owned up to. Now, she has distanced herself from the nickname that no one else but Salman Khan gave to her on the reality show. Many are wondering why Shehaanz is asking not to be referred 'Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif'. Let's find out.

Shehnaaz does not want to be called 'Punjab Ki Katrina'

Shehnaaz shared in a recent interview revealed why she did not want to be called 'Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif' anymore. While interacting with Bollywood Bubble, when asked what was the one thing she would ask Katrina Kaif, she said she would ask her about Vicky Kaushal. On being reminded that she is popular as 'Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif', Shehnaaz said that she does not want to be 'Punjab ki Katrina Kaif' anymore. She asserted that she would rather be happy being 'India Ki Shenaaz Gill'.

Shehnaaz Gill all set for Bollywood debut

Shehnaaz Gill is all set for her big Bollywood debut in Salman Khan starrer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. It stars Pooja Hegde, Aayush Sharma among others. Shehnaaz will also be part of the ensemble in an undisclosed role. Recently, there were rumours that Shehnaaz was no longer part of the upcoming entertainer but she assured the fans that she is very much part of the film and excited about shooting for the project.

In the interview, when Shehnaaz was asked about the one thing she would say to Salman Khan, she responded by saying, "I will ask him to take my good shots."

Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali will release later this year in December. the shooting is underway with the cast and crew. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the comedy-drama will hit the theatres three days after Khan's 57th birthday on December 30. The film marks the seventh collaboration between Sajid and Salman after films such as Judwaa, Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi and Kick.

