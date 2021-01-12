Shehnaaz Gill dancing to Ludo song 'O betaji!' is the cutest thing on internet; check video

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SAREGAMA_OFFICIAL Shehnaaz Gill dancing to Ludo song 'O betaji!' is the cutest thing on the internet; check video

Shehnaaz Gill who won hearts as the cute and bubbly Kudi from Punjab in Bigg Boss 13 knows best how to keep her fans entertained. Shehnaaz has been able to garner a tremendous fanbase due to her sheer hard work and dedication. Each time Shehnaaz comes with something new she leaves everyone in awe. Shehnaaz is truly multi-talented, currently, she is ruling social media with her fashion styles, music videos, and now even dance videos.

Shehnaaz recently came up with her dance version of the famous song O betaji from Anurag Basu's movie Ludo. Well, Shehnaaz has indeed made heads turn because of her cute dance moves. Shehnaaz can be seen grooving on the peppy tune and matching her steps to the fun lyrics of the song. She can be seen in a casual and a chick look, wearing a pink sweatshirt with white shorts. The video is being loved by the fans and has reached 11 lakh views on YouTube in just an hour.

Shehnaaz's famous dialogue 'Sadda kutta, kutta… twadda kutta, tommy?' from Bigg Boss had also gone viral on social media. Yashraj Mukhate added his musical twist to the dialogue and people are loving it. The Twada Kutta Tommy clip-on Yashraj Mukhate's Instagram and YouTube has now revied more than 31 million views and has been loved by fans all over the globe. Many celebrities also re-created the video.

On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill recently returned from Goa after completing her shoot for the upcoming music video with Siddharth Shukla. The popular duo was last seen together in Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar's song Shona Shona.