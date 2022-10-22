Shehnaaz Gill croons Yash's KGF 2 song Mehabooba, netizens say 'thank you for Diwali gift'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHEHNAAZ GILL Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz Gill has once again won the hearts of her fans. The Punjabi singer-actress who shot to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss often shares videos crooning soulful songs. Her singing videos have become an instant hit among netizens. Earlier, Shehnaaz dropped videos in which she was seen singing 'Hasi Ban Gaye', 'Jo Bheji Thi Dua.' And now, treating them on the occasion of Diwali, Shehnaaz shared a new video in which she is seen singing a romantic track from Yash's film KGF 2'.

Shehnaaz turned to her verified Instagram account and posted a video while crooning the song 'Mehabooba' from the popular Kannada movie 'KGF 2.' In the video, Shehnaaz is seen wearing a blue coloured vest top that she paired with printed bottom. Soon after Shehnaaz posted the video, fans rushed to the comment section. While many thanked her for the 'Diwali gift', others lauded her for her singing skills. There were many who reacted to the video by dropping heart emojis and writing, 'SidNaaz Forever below the post'.

Helmed by Prashant Neel, the superhit film features the popular name down south Yash alongside Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj, and Srinidhi Shetty in prominent roles. The film was a major hit and was released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.

'KGF: Chapter 2' garnered positive responses from the audience and read in over Rs 500 crores at the Indian box office post covid. The film is currently the third highest-grossing Indian film of all time.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shehnaaz gained fame after her stint on Bigg Boss 13. Shehnaaz and Sidharth Shukla, popularly called 'SidNaaz' by fans, got close to each other when they were in the 'Bigg Boss 13' house, though they never officially acknowledged being a couple. Sidharth later won the reality show in 2020. Sidharth passed away on September 2, 2021, after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was 40. After the sudden demise of Sidharth, Shehnaaz has released a heartfelt music video tribute titled 'Tu Yaheen hai'. She also graced the sets of 'Bigg Boss 15' season finale and dedicated a special tribute in the beloved memory of her close friend. She began her modelling career with the 2015 music video, 'Shiv Di Kitaab'. In 2017, she made her debut as an actress in the Punjabi film 'Sat Shri Akaal England' and later starred in 'Kala Shah Kala' and 'Daaka' in 2019. Shehnaaz was last seen in 'Honsla Rakh' alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa. She is now set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'.

Don't miss these:

K-dramas on Amazon Prime Video: Beyond Evil to Reply 1988 & more, watch new Korean shows online

T20 World Cup: Lagaan to MS Dhoni, cheer for team India by watching these Bollywood films on cricket

Suhana Khan, Nysa Devgan look bold in gold at Bhumi Pednekar's Diwali bash | Inside PICS

Latest Entertainment News