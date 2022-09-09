Shehnaaz Gill confesses her love for Thor, works out to look like Natalie Portman

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHEHNAAZGILL Shehnaaz Gill confesses her love for Thor

Shehnaaz Gill, who rose to prominence with Bigg Boss 13, wants Thor, the Norse god, to pay her a little attention. Upping her work-out ante, Gill, in a video, is seen trying new styles of workout regimes to look like Natalie Portman, who plays Jane Foster, the love interest of Thor in the movie 'Thor: Love And Thunder'.

Gill said, "Main chahti hoon ki Thor iss Kaur pe bhi thoda dhyaan de! Toh main bhi Natalie Portman jaise koi workout-shurkout kar hi leti hoon (I want that Thor gives a little attention to this Kaur. So, I shall start working out like Natalie Portman)."

Admitting that the film is an all-round entertainer with romance, comedy, and action soaked into every frame of the movie, Shehnaaz said: "Thor Superhero hi nahi, woh thunder ka God bhi hai! By god!"

"Toofani action karta hai aur bade se bade villain-o ki batti gul kar deta hai!. Jitna confident woh apne action mein hai, utna hi shy woh romance mein hai. Bas ek spark ka intezaar hai, bijli toh maine bhi gira deni hai fir! (He really fights well with the villains. The amount of confidence he has on his action, he is also as much shy. There's just a little spark which is needed. Then I will give the thunder.)"

Shehnaaz also said that Thor is funnier than her. "Aur uski comedy?? UFF! Mere se bhi zyaada funny hai banda. Hasa hasa ke ne usne paet hi dukha diya hai (And his comedy. He is funnier than me)," added Gill.

The film was released on Disney+ Hotstar on September 8. It is directed by Taika Waititi from a screenplay by Waititi and Jennifer Kaytin Robinson.

MCU veteran Chris Hemsworth returns to the title role of Thor, God of Thunder, in the movie, along with Oscar winner Natalie Portman as Jane Foster/the Mighty Thor; Oscar winner Christian Bale as the villainous Gorr the God Butcher; Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie/King of New Asgard; Oscar winner Russell Crowe as Zeus, king of the gods and Vin Diesel as the voice of Groot, and Bradley Cooper as the voice of Rocket.

