Shehnaaz Gill celebrates first birthday after Sidharth Shukla's death, gets love from Brahma Kumaris

Actor-singer Shehnaaz Gill turned 29 years old on Thursday. A number of wishes poured on various social media platforms for the Bigg Boss 13 contestant. However, many wanted to know how she celebrated her special day in the absence of her alleged boyfriend and late actor Sidharth Shukla. Well, Sana took to her Instagram handle and shared the love she received from Brahma Kumaris on her birthday. She shared pictures of the letters and the handwritten cards having words of encouragement for her. Shehnaaz while sharing the photos thanked them for the good wishes. She opted for casual attire and had specs on her face.

She also received a booklet from a Bhrama Kumari sister and even showed a glimpse of her birthday cake, possibly bought by them. See Shehnaaz' low-key birthday celebrations here:

Image Source : INSTA Shehnaaz Gill's post on birthday

Earlier today, Shehnaaz's brother Shehbaz also shared a heartfelt birthday message for his beloved sister. He wrote, "Happy bdy my cute sister."

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz will be paying a tribute to Sidharth in the upcoming finale of 'Bigg Boss 15'.

On the work front, Shehnaaz was last seen in the Punjabi film 'Honsla Rakh' alongside Diljit Dosanjh. Her recent song collaboration -- 'Boring Day', with music producer Yashraj Mukhate was widely appreciated by fans