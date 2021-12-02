Shehnaaz Gill’s brother Shehbaz shares first pic with her post Sidharth Shukla’s demise

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shehnaaz Gill’s brother Shehbaaz shares first pic with her post Sidharth Shukla’s demise

Actress Shehnaaz Gill has been away from the public eye ever since the demise of her close friend Sidharth Shukla. Recently, she was seen visiting an orphanage. On Thursday (December 02) her brother Shehbaz took to Instagram and shared some adorable pictures with the actress. Indeed, the brother-sister duo looks adorable while posing for the pictures. Shehnaaz can be seen smiling her heart out as she hugs him.

In no time, Shehbaz's post was bombarded with sweet comments from her fans. One of the users wrote, "Best bhai behen ki jodiii." Another said, "God bless you both."

Take a look:

Several videos and pictures from Shehnaaz Gill's orphanage visit have been doing rounds on the internet. In the viral photos, Shehnaaz is seen wearing a green pullover as she meets and greets kids.

A popular face on television, Sidharth died at the age of 40 after suffering a massive cardiac arrest. Sidharth and Shehnaaz, who have never openly spoken about their relationship, were popularly called as "SidNaaz", a term coined by their fans during their stint in the show 'Bigg Boss 13'. Shehbaz also shared a great bond with Sidharth. The duo had a lot of fun when Shehbaz entered Bigg Boss 13 to support his sister Shehnaaz Gill. Fans had loved the camaraderie between the three and desired to see more of them. He also got Sidharth Shukla's face tattooed on his arm, just above his sister's name after his death.

Penning a heartfelt note for Sidharth Shukla and said that the family and friends will always keep him alive in their memories. He tweeted, "Your memories will be as real as you... You will always stay alive with me .. You will always be alive in our memories"

On the work front, Shehnaaz was last seen in a romantic comedy Honsla Rakh. The film also featured Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa.