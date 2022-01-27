Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHEHBAZ Shehnaaz Gill Birthday: Brother Shehbaz extends heartfelt wishes, says 'I am nothing without you'

Bigg Boss 13 contestant and actress Shehnaaz Gill turned a year older on January 27. On the celebratory occasion, her brother Shehbaz took to Instagram to extend heartfelt wishes. Capturing Shehnaaz's Bigg Boss journey and brother-sister duo cute moments in a minute-long video, he wrote "Happy birthday my sister without u i can proudly say that I am nothing. love u bless u always rabb kre meri v umar tainu lage @shehnaazgill." In the video, Shehbaz added an adorable song that defines their bond.

Shehnaaz Gill, who enjoys a massive fan following, has made her acting debut with Punjabi film Sat Shri Akaal England. The actress is celebrating her first birthday post alleged boyfriend Sidharth Shukla's death. For the unversed, Sidharth and Shehnaaz, fondly known as SidNaaz had met on BB during their stay in the house in season 13. Sidharth won the season while Shehnaaz was the 2nd runner-up.

While Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla never officially spoke about their relationship, rumours were rife that they were dating and were planning to get married. The bond, the duo shared was one of the highlights of Salman Khan hosted show. However, the landscape for the actress changed after Sidharth passed away suffering a massive heart attack last year. The duo also appeared together on reality shows such as 'Bigg Boss OTT' and 'Dance Deewane 3', along with featuring in music videos of 'Bhula Dunga' and 'Shona Shona'.

On the professional front, Shehnaaz was last seen in the 2021 film Honsla Rakh alongside Dilijit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa. Recently, she collaborated with composer Yashraj Mukhate for their new song titled 'Boring Day', which is gaining much popularity on social media.