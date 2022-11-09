Wednesday, November 09, 2022
     
Shehnaaz Gill announces new talk show 'Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill', Rajkummar Rao turns first guest

Shehnaaz Gill has launched her own talk show called 'Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill', she has already shot the first episode and it features Rajkummar Rao.

Aparupa Devnath Written By: Aparupa Devnath New Delhi Updated on: November 09, 2022 21:24 IST
The charming actress Shehnaaz Gill has announced her first talk show 'Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill'. The actress took to her Instagram handle to share the good news. The versatile actor Rajkummar Rao appeared to be the first guest on the show. The actor promoted his upcoming movie 'Monica- O My darling' which will stream on Netflix from 11th November. Besides launching her own chat show, the actress is also busy with her Bollywood debut project. She will be seen in Salman Khan-led 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'.

Shehnaaz penned a heart-melting note and shared glimpses with the actor, she wrote, "Dreams do come true….. and today was one such moment when what I manifested came true. I always wanted to work with the very talented actor Rajkumar Rao & today I shot with him as my guest on my first-ever chat show - 'Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill; I am on the moon literally! Thank you so much for honoring my request @rajkummar_rao, you know you are the best!"

Shehnaaz’s big army of fans is nothing but proud of how far she’s come. They took to the comments section and showered her with love. “Congratulations on your well-deserved success! You’re an inspiration!" a fan wrote. “So so happy to see my baby girl growing so fast can’t wait for the show God bless #desivibeswithshehnaazgill" another fan added. “You are my moon star everything,I just love can’t tell you how happy and proud I am. You deserve everything my darling May all your wishes come true so excited to watch this one finally my wish is fulfilled you became the miss host . You are inspirational girl so my girl you rocked I know you are unstoppable god bless you much much love to you my star I love you alot and I am always with you.one more time congratulations," an emotional fan said.

A few days ago Shehnaaz Gill kick-started her weekend in a musical mode by adding a singing video to her collection. The television personality, who became a household name post her feature in the reality show Bigg Boss 13, often takes to social media to display her singing prowess. Well, it's quite evident that she definitely knows how to steal the limelight.

