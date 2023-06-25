Shehnaaz Gill and Nawazuddin Siddiqui to share screen space in B Praak’s music video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Shehnaaz Gill to feature in B-Praak's music video.

Shehnaaz Gill has been making many waves on the internet. From her exquisite fashion statements to sharing the screen with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, Shehnaaz is steadily climbing the ladder of success. Whereas Nawazuddin has been on a roll lately with back-to-back films such as Afwah, Jogira Sa Ra Ra, and Tiku Weds Sheru.

Now, Shehnaaz is all set to collaborate with Nawazuddin Siddiqui next. The actress will be seen featuring in B Praak's next music video titled Yaar ka Sataya Hua Hai. The first poster is out now, and it seems the two will make for an interesting pair.

Nawazuddin too took to Instagram to unveil the poster and it showed him decked up in a leather jacket, floral shirt, and a muffler. Shehnaaz looked mesmerizing in a yellow salwar. Sharing the same with the fans, Nawazuddin also penned a caption in Hindi. It read, “Mein Pagal Hu, Aur Bohot Pagal, Par Ye Bhi Baat Hai Ki Dil Sachcha Hai, Cheen Toh Lete Tujhko Sare Aam Mein, Par Masla Ye Hai, Ke Shauhar Tera Achcha Aadmi Hai."

Fans were quick to record their reactions through several comments and compliments for this fresh painting. One of them wrote, “I was looking forward to both of you". Another one commented, “What a Poster … Very excited to see". Someone else said, “Shehnaaz with Siddique wow what a surprise ". A fan also stated, “Wow loving this duo… plus jaani lyrics n prank voice!"

On the professional front, Nawazuddin Siddiqui was recently seen in Tiku Weds Sheru. The film revolves around Sheru (Nawazuddin), a struggling actor in Mumbai trying to make ends meet with his career. His family finds him a bride, Tiku (Avneet), who dreams of becoming an actor. She appears to say yes to the marriage only because of her dreams to move out of Bhopal and find a footing in Bollywood in Mumbai. The two get married and a series of events unfold thereafter.

Shehnaaz Gill was last seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and the film couldn’t manage to mint good numbers at the box office. The film failed to do wonders for the audience and could only collect Rs 180 crore at the worldwide box office. Directed by Farhad Samji, the film also featured Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, Bhumika Chawla, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Tanikella Bharani, and Jagapathi Babu.

