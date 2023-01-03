Sheezan Khan won't have to cut hair in jail, will be given proper counseling, security: Court

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHEEZAN9 Sheezan Khan has been arrested on allegations of abetment to suicide

Actor Sheezan Khan has been arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of co-actor Tunisha Sharma. He is currently in judicial custody and lodged in Thane Central Jail. Tunisha and Sheezan acted in the show Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul. They were in a relationship but after their alleged break-up, Tunisha was 'depressed' and took the extreme step of taking her life, her mother Vanita Sharma has claimed. Tunisha was found hanging in the washroom on the set of the serial near Vasai on December 24. Sheezan was arrested on December 25 on the basis of an FIR filed by Tunisha's mother. Now, in a major relief for Sheezan, the actor will be counseled in jail and his request for not cutting his hair has also been accepted by the Court.

Sheezan Khan's hair will not be cut

As per the Court order, Sheezan Khan's request to not have a haircut has been accepted. As per the jail manual, his hair will not be chopped off for one month and his look will remain the same for continuity in his serial shoot. Sheezan Khan's lawyer said that the opposition's lawyer had raised an objection on this issue. However, the Court sided with Sheezan on this request.

Sheezan will be provided security and counseling in jail

Sheezan Khan's lawyer had also submitted an application seeking security for him inside the jail. The application claimed that he is in a 'depressed' state and should be watched over. The application also sought counseling for him. Both these requests have also been accepted by the Court.

