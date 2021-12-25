'She is my family', says Rohman Shawl after breakup with Sushmita Sen

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@AJAYRAI__ Rohman Shawl and Sushmita Sen

Actress Sushmita Sen and model Rohman Shawl's break-up has left fans heartbroken. Many have taken to social media to express their views on the same. One of the netizens asked Rohman not to forget how much he owes to Sushmita. The particular comment caught Rohman's attention and he was quick to respond. "I can never ever forget that!! She is my family (red heart emoji)," he replied.

Earlier, several reports surfaced on the internet stating that the two had ended their relationship. Speculation was fuelled when eagle-eyed fans noticed that the two have unfollowed each other from their Instagram handles. And finally, on Thursday, Sushmita and Rohman broke their silence and announced their split.

"We began as friends, we remain friends!! The relationship was long over...the love remains!!" She also added hashtags like "#nomorespeculations," "#liveandletlive," "#cherishedmemories," "#gratitude," "#love" and "#friendship," on Instagram.

Rohman re-shared Sushmita's post and uploaded a selfie with her.

For those unversed, Rohman and Sushmita started dating in 2018 after getting connected on Instagram and were quite active on social media showing love to each other. They were spotted together for the first time at Shilpa Shetty's Diwali party in 2018.

On the work front, Sushmita is currently basking in the success of her web series Arya 2. Created by Ram Madhvani, the International Emmy-nominated show is an official adaption of the hit Dutch series "Penoza". Sen, 46, plays the role of Aarya Sareen, a mother combatting the dark world of crime and enemies closing in on her family and children.

