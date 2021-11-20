Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Shatrughan Sinha pens heartfelt note as Mumtaz surprises him; gifts his biography to veteran actress

Actor turned politician Shatrughan Sinha received a pleasant surprise earlier this month when his Khilona co-star Mumtaz paid him a surprise visit at his residence Ramayan in Mumbai. The veteran star took to Twitter and shared a few pictures from their reunion on Saturday. Sharing the pictures Sinha wrote, "It was a delightful surprise when our friend & my personal favourite, the most beautiful, talented, elegant actor #Mumtaz paid us a visit at our home ‘Ramayana’ just a few days back. It was truly nostalgic remembering the good old times, spent as friends & artists."

Shatrughan also shared the copy of his biography titled Anything But Khamosh to Mumtaz. "It was wonderful to have presented her my most talked about, much acclaimed biography 'Anything but Khamosh'. The book has a special mention of her contribution in my career. It was a great afternoon, well spent! Love you Mumtaz! Long live our friendship!" he wrote on Twitter along with another picture.

Shatrughan has made several revelations about his journey in Bollywood and much more in his book. He has also thrown light on his friendship with Mumtaz and has revealed that how the actress stood for him and saved him from losing the role in the film. He talked about having an altercation with the film's producer who decided to oust him soon after. But Mumtaz backed him and warned the makers that she would quit as the female lead if Shatrughan is asked to go. The producer had to accept her demand andlater the duo featured in the film.

Shatrughan and Mumtaz have shared screen space in films like Khilona (1970), Ek Nari Ek Brahmachari (1971), Jheel Ke Us Paar (1973) and Aandhiyan (1990).

