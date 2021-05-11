Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Shatrughan Sinha, Daisy Shah get their dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Actors Shatrughan Sinha and Daisy Shah on Tuesday received their dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. They took to social media to inform their fans and followers. Shatrughan Sinha, along with his wife Poonam Sinha, 71, and actor-son Luv Sinha, 37, arrived at a vaccination centre in Mumbai. It was, however, unclear if the shot was their first or second. "Vaccines save lives," the 75-year-old actor-politician shared on his Instagram Stories.

The Bollywood veteran's daughter, "Dabangg 3" star Sonakshi Sinha took her first jab on Monday.

As the vaccination drive opened up for those under 45, actress Daisy Shahtook the first jab of COVID-19 vaccine at the Kohinoor vaccination centre in Mumbai. Shah, 36 also urged everyone to get vaccinated.

"With the vaccination drive open for 18+ people, I have stepped up & got my first dose! Have you?" the "Race 3" actor captioned the post with a photo of hers.

Director Lakshya Raj Anand, who has helmed John Abraham's upcoming film "Attack", was also one of the film personalities to get vaccinated.

"1/2 vaccination done Everyone please get vaccinated soon. I'm fed up of zoom calls and masks," he captioned the post.

TV actor and former "Bigg Boss" contestant Arti Singh said she has received her first dose of the vaccine.

"Scared of injections but do take it...We need to fight this. first dose done @rahulnariankanal thank u for making it happen. @mybmc thank u," the 36-year-old actress said.

Choreographer-director Remo D'Souza (47), who suffered a heart attack last year, along with his wife Lizelle D'Souza (40) and actor Esha Deol, 39, were clicked by the paparazzi outside a vaccination centre today.

On March 1, the government launched the nationwide drive to vaccinate everyone above 60 years of age and those aged between 45 and 59 with co-morbidities. Last month, the Maharashtra government announced its decision to provide anti-COVID-19 vaccines to the people in the age group of 18 to 44 years.

Mumbai reported 1,717 new coronavirus infections and 51 fatalities on Tuesday, taking its caseload to 6,79,986 and death toll to 13,942, the BMC said.

(With PTI inputs)