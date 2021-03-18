Shashi Kapoor Birth Anniversary Special: 10 memorable dialogues of the legendary actor

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Shashi Kapoor

With sparkling eyes, mesmerising smile and an unmatched aura, Shashi Kapoor, was the charming Bollywood actor that made everyone swoon over him. The youngest brother of the famous Kapoor brothers of Bollywood was born as Balbir Raj Kapoor on 18 March 1938. He made his screen debut in elder brother Raj Kapoor's directorial "Aag" (1948) as a child actor. In 1961, Shashi debuted as a full-fledged hero in Yash Chopra's film "Dharmputra". The legendary actor featured in over 116 movies. Out of these, 61 were as the lead hero and 55 were multi-starrer movies whereas, in 21 movies, he was a supporting actor. He also made special appearances in 7 films. As a producer, he worked on films such as "Junoon", "Vijeta" and "36 Chowringhee Lane". Later, he made his directorial debut in 1991 with "Ajooba".

For his contribution to Indian cinema, he was honoured thrice with National Awards. He was also conferred the Padma Bhushan. Films like "Deewar", "Satyam Shivam Sundaram" and "Kabhie Kabhie" were some of his iconic films.

Shashi died in 2017 after battling liver cirrhosis. He was 79. On the actor's birth anniversary, take a look at his10 memorable dialogue

1. Namak Halaal, 1982

2. Kabhie Kabhie, 1976

3. Deewar, 1975

4. Ek Aur Ek Gyarah, 1981

5. Deewar, 1975

6. Roti, Kapda Aur Makan, 1974

7. Sharmilee, 1971

8. Deewar, 1975

9. Silsila, 1981

10. Deewar,1975