INSIDE Sharwanand-Rakshita Reddy pre-wedding ceremony: Groom thrown into pool; Ram Charan attends Sangeet

Telugu actor Sharwanand is all set to tie the knot with his fiance Rakshita Reddy on June 3. And their pre-wedding festivities started on Friday (June 2). The couple will exchange vows in a grand ceremony amid family and loved ones in Jaipur. The pre-wedding functions kickstarted with the Haldi and Sangeet ceremony. In a video doing rounds on social media, Sharwanand, clad in a white kurta pajama and covered in haldi, is seen applying haldi on his family members. The actor was also pushed into the pool. Also, Ram Charan attended Sharwanand's Sangeet ceremony.

Sharwanand and Rakshita Reddy's Haldi ceremony is taking place today in Jaipur. A few inside videos from the ceremony are here:

Reportedly, the couple will have a grand royal wedding at Leela Palace in Jaipur. They will exchange vows in a traditional Telugu ceremony. Sharwanand's friends Ram Charan, Akhil Akkineni, Rana Daggubati, and many others are expected to attend the wedding in Jaipur.

Sharwanand and Rakshita Shetty got engaged in January this year and the ceremony was attended by several celebrities from the Telugu film industry. The actor left fans stunned when he shared the pictures from the ceremony on social media. Sharwanand's engagement was held in Hyderabad and was attended by close friends and family, lending an intimate atmosphere to the occasion. Celebrities like Ram Charan, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Akhil Akkineni graced the event, showering their blessings and well wishes upon the couple. His lovable photos stirred the internet as the chemistry between the couple was quite evident. Rashika Reddy is a techie based in The United States, who hails from Andhra Pradesh and belongs to a political family.

Sharwanand, known for his versatility and remarkable performances, has garnered a strong fan base over the years. With each project, he has showcased his ability to portray diverse characters with depth and conviction. He will soon be seen in his next project with director Sriram Adittya. The film produced by TG Vishwa Prasad is being made under People Media Factory and is likely to make a strong place for Sharwanand in the industry as the most talented actor. Sharwanand made his Tollywood debut with 'Aido Tareeku' in 2003 and went on to act in several hits, including 'OCD' and 'Run Raja Run'.

