Shark Tank India's Ashneer Grover reacts to report which claims his dining table is worth ₹10 crore

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ASHNEER GROVER Ashneer Grover has tweeted a picture of his dining table

Highlights Ashneer and his wife Madhuri Jain have been sacked from all positions at BharatPe

Ashneer and his wife are involved in a controversy at BharatPe

Ashneer and his relatives are allegedly engaged in extensive misappropriation of company funds

Shark Tank India judge and BharatPe co-founder, Ashneer Grover has reacted to a report claiming that he owns a dining table worth approximately ₹10 crore. Recently, Ashneer shared a picture of his dining table and also slammed BharatPe. Sharing the photo, Ashneer Grover tweeted, "Is it a space rocket? Is it a time machine? No, it’s a ₹10 crore dining table !! Haha! I don’t hold the Guinness World Record for the most expensive table ever. Nor do I intend to. Press - don’t fall for BharatPe Board (undisclosed sources) lies - you’ll lose your credibility like them."

In another tweet, he wrote, "It’s not even worth 0.5% of that. I’d rather put ₹10 cr in business and create employment for 1,000 of folks so that they can earn and put a dignified meal on their tables for their families. Score; Self Goal (Loss of Credibility) by BharatPe Board / Investors - 1: Lavishness - 0."

Recently there were reports by Bloomberg that claimed Ashneer has purchased a dining table of approximately ten crore rupees and also upgraded their home for a rented penthouse renovated another luxury property and even purchased a Porsche.

Ashneer recently resigned from his position after a clash with BharatPe board. His wife Madhuri Jain Grover was also sacked from her position as head of controls of BharatPe.

Also read: Shark Tank India's Ashneer Grover shares pic of his bed made on floor refuting 'lavish lifestyle' claims

Earlier this month, Ashneer had clarified to the other reports that claimed him leading a lavish lifestyle by sharing a picture of his bed on the floor at his friends' house. He wrote, " I am appalled at the personal nature of the BharatPe Board's statement, but not surprised…P.S. I indeed have a very lavish lifestyle. I get invited by friends with open hearts to their homes, where I have no qualms sleeping on the floor".