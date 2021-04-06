Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHARAD KELKAR Sharad Kelkar spills beans on his solo lead film 'Deja Vu'

Bollywood actor Sharad Kelkar on Tuesday opened up on his upcoming film "Deja Vu" which casts him as a solo lead. "My next movie, Deja Vu is special in a way that it has a single character at a single location, while the remaining characters will only have voiceovers," he said.

"The movie has been directed by Abhijeet Warang, whose debut film, Picasso, received a National Award this year. I loved shooting for the film and cannot wait to see how the audience likes it," Shared added.

The thriller film is expected to have a theatrical release later this year.

Sharad recently took to his Instagram and shared a glimpse of Deja Vu. He also shared that his director Abhijeet Warang received a national award for his film Picasso. Sharing a video he wrote, DEJA VU. Really excited to share this news, My next upcoming film "Deja Vu" directed by @abhijeetwarang his debut film “Picasso” has received a #NationalAward this year."

Sharad garnered appreciation for his performance in films like "Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior with Ajay Devgn and Kajol, Laxmii and Darbaan last year.

The actor will soon be seen alongside Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha and Sanjay Dutt in "Bhuj: The Pride Of India".

The actor has lent his voice to the dubbing of several Hollywood and regional films in Hindi, including Dawn Of The Planet Of Apes, Guardians Of Galaxy, Captain Marvel, and Baahubali The Beginning. He is very particular about the project he associates himself with as a dubbing artiste.

"I choose projects on different parameters. I don't dub for everything. Recently there was 'The Legend Of Hanuman', and it is the highest rated show on OTT. So, I go for good projects instead of randomly picking things," shares Sharad.

The actor will also be seen in The Family Man 2, which is scheduled to release in May this year. For Sharad, the method of acting remains the same irrespective of whether the medium is film, TV or OTT.

"Shooting for OTT is fun and quick. The waiting period is less. My acting doesn't change. I don't change my acting pattern according to the medium. Whatever medium you give me, I act as I act. I don't differentiate if it is a film or an OTT show," shares Sharad.

-with IANS inputs