Inside Sharad Kelkar's daughter's birthday bash: Riteish and Maniesh nail Nora Fatehi's Garmi moves

Inside Sharad Kelkar's daughter Kesha's birthday bash

Sharad Kelkar celebrated her daughter Kesha's sixth birthday bash on Friday. He threw a birthday bash which was attended by actors such as Hussain Kuwajerwala with his wife, Kanchi Kaul and Shabir Ahluwalia, Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij with their children, and Maniesh Paul with his family. Genelia D'Souza and Riteish Deshmukh were also present at the party with their two sons.

Kesha's 'maasi' Surveen Chawla also came to wish her with her daughter.

Earlier, Sharad Kelkar took to Instagram to wish her 'baby'.

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij with their adopted kids- Khushi and Rajveer.

From bouncy house to cricket net, Kesha's birthday bash has all the stuff for everyone's amusement. Besides kids, parents also enjoyed the fun games at the party. Here're glimpses:

Sharad tied the knot with TV actress Keerti Gaekwad on June 3, 2005. The couple welcomed their first baby Kesha in February 2014.

Sharad was hailed for his performance as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Ajay Devgn starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The actor was also seen in Amazon series' The Family Man.