Shanaya Kapoor to Carryminati, Bollywood debutants to look forward to in 2022

Bollywood is a place where we see a variety of not just films but also actors. This is the reason why every year, fresh talent is introduced. This year because of the COVID-19 pandemic not many actors have been introduced apart from Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty and Sharwari Wagh. But now that slowly and steadily things are coming back on track and many pending movies are being released, our dream of seeing new faces on the screen will surely get fulfilled. If you are one of those who are waiting for up-and-coming talents in the tinsel town, here we are with a list of debutants that might start their acting careers in the year 2022.

1. Suhana Khan

The Khan family was under scrutiny after SRK's son Aryan Khan was arrested in a drugs case in October. Before that everyone was talking about the much-awaited debut of the superstar's daughter Suhana. It is being said that she will step into the world of acting through 'The Archies' which happens to be the Netflix adaptation of the popular American comic series of the same name.

2. Khushi Kapoor

Apart from Suhana, Khushi Kapoor who is the daughter of Boney Kapoor and Sridevi, is also expected to make her acting debut through 'The Archies.'

3. Aryan Khan

Not just Suhana but even Aryan was expected to make his debut but whether or not he will do the same is still a question in everyone's mind.

4. Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya this year joined Karan Johar's talent management firm-- Dharma Cornerstone Agency (DCA) and will be seen making her debut next year in a film by Dharma Productions.

5. Ajey Nagar aka Carryminati

CarryMinati is all set to step into Bollywood with Ajay Devgn- Amitabh Bachchan starrer MayDay.

6. Manushi Chhillar

The former Miss World will be stepping into the acting world opposite Akshay Kumar in the period film, Prithviraj. She will be seen playing the role of Prithviraj’s love interest Sanyogita in the film directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi.

7. Lakshya

Lakshya who has already worked in shows like-- Adhuri Kahani Humari, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil and Porus will soon be making his big Bollywood debut with Dostana 2 co-starring Janhvi Kapoor.