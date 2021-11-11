Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shanaya Kapoor starts shoot of debut film: Sanjay Kapoor, Farah Khan, Amrita Arora & others shower love

Actor Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor is all set to kickstart her Bollywood journey. She has already started shooting for her debut film. Sanjay took to Instagram and gave a shout out to his darling daughter. He penned down an encouraging note alongside some adorable pictures with hashtag 'first day of shoot'.

Sanjay wrote: “New beginnings, so proud of you, work hard, focus, this is only the beginning, sky is the limit. #firstdayshoot #excitingtimes, love you.”

Soon his post was bombarded with congratulatory messages from his friends and colleagues from the industry. Choreographer Farah Khan wrote, "All the Bessstttttt." Neelam Kothari Soni, Bhavna Panday and Amrita Arora also sent their good wishes. Rhea Kapoor's husband Karan Boolani also dropped a heart emoticon on the post.

Shanaya will be launched in Bollywood by filmmaker Karan Johar in a Dharma Productions movie. In March this year, Shanaya took to Instagram and announced her acting debut with this post, "Woke up today with the most grateful heart! Here's to a great journey ahead with the Dharma Cornerstone Agency family. Excited to kickstart my FIRST FILM (ahh!) this July by Dharma Productions, can't wait for you all to see what we're up to! Stay tuned! #DCASquad."

Shanaya Kapoor is the elder daughter of Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor. Earlier, she had worked as an assistant director on the Netflix film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, which featured her cousin Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role. She has also done a few brand commercials.