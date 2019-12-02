Sanjay Kapoor shares video from daughter Shanaya's debut at le Bal des Débutantes event in Paris. Watch

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shanaya Kapoor made her debut at le Bal des Debutantes event in Paris

Shanaya Kapoor's debut at the prestigious le Bal des Debutantes in Paris was a proud moment for parents Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor. Shanaya was accompanied by her parents to Paris for this special moment of her life. The family has been spending some quality time ahead of the grand event. Pictures from her trip were shared on their Instagram account. The 'le Bal' is a gathering of 20 boys and 20 girls from different nationalities. The event which is attended by influential families was first held in 1992 and when Shanaya was invited to represent India at the event it was a special moment for her parents.

Sanjay Kapoor shared a video on his Instagram from Shanaya's debut at the event. Sharing the video from Shanaya’s debut appearance at the event, Sanjay wrote, “So proud of you. #lebal #paris.”In the background, we can also hear Sanjay cheering for her little princess who was a grown-up lady now.

Shanaya's mother Maheep Kapoor also shared pictures of Shanaya at the gala event and wrote, “That’s my girl.” She also shared a picture of her with Maximilian and wrote, “The sweetest cavalier.”

Earlier, Maheep had taken to her Instagram to announce the news of Shanaya’s debut at the event. “My girl is going to the ball. #LeBalParis #débutant #deb2019 #Paris,” she captioned a picture of Sanjay and Shanaya Kapoor.

Recently Shanaya’s BFF and actor Ananya Pandey who also made her debut at le Bal des Debutantes in 2017, took to her Instagram and shared and wished Shanaya all the best for the event. Sharing a throwback picture with Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya wrote, “Good Luck. My baby Shanaya is going to @lebal.paris. I love U, Ur going to be awesome."