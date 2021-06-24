Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHANAYA KAPOOR Shanaya Kapoor's 'baby's day out' with younger brother Jahaan, Navya Nanda calls it cute

The perfect elder sister goals! Actor Sanjay Kapoor's daughter and Bollywood aspirant Shanaya Kapoor took her younger brother Jahaan Kapoor out for an ice cream treat. She shared happy pictures with him on social media. On Thursday afternoon, Shanaya was seen in chic pair of white distressed denim shorts which she paired with a half striped cropped shirt. Shanaya added more oomph to the look by accessorising it with Red Fiery Prada Sidonie shoulder bag, hoop earrings and a pair of sunglasses. While, Jahaan on the other hand, dressed in a plain white hoodie and black pants.

Shanaya later posted a few fun and goofy pictures of the siblings on Instagram, making the most of their ice cream date. "Ice cream & laughs #babysdayout," she wrote.

Close friend Navya Nanda was quick to react to Shanaya’s adorable photos with Jahaan. She commented 'cute' on her post. Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor also showered love-- “My babies,” wrote mother Maheep. Seema Khan and Bhavana Pandey, too flooded her social media post with compliments.

On the professional front, Bollywood’s latest entrant Shanaya Kapoor is awaiting her big Bollywood debut. She will be working with Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. Shanaya created quite a stir when filmmaker Karan Johar announced her film debut. She will be making her acting debut in July. Johar had recently shared the news on Twitter. Details of her debut film have been kept under wraps till now.

Though Shanaya is yet to make her Bollywood debut, she has worked as one of the assistants on Janhvi Kapoor's 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl' and has also made an appearance on the much-talked-about Netflix series 'Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives'.

