Shanaya Kapoor pens emotional note as she bids adieu to her dog Scooby: Rest easy, my angel

Bollywood actor Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor had to deal with a tragic loss today as she bid adieu to her pet dog, Scooby. She penned an emotional note o her Instagram and shared a few pictures of her dog. In a heartfelt note, she wrote, “Rest easy my angel. These 12 years have been so special with you my partner, my baby, my best friend. I love you forever Scooby. You are always going to be home for me and forever in my heart." She also shared a photo on her Instagram story.

Shanaya Kapoor created quite a stir when filmmaker Karan Johar announced her film debut. Even before making her debut in Bollywood Shanaya enjoys a massive fanbase on social media.

Shanya is the daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor. She will be making her acting debut in July and will be launched by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Johar had recently shared the news on Twitter.

"Another beautiful addition to our growing @dcatalent family! Welcome to the #DCASquad, @shanayakapoor. Her enthusiasm, perseverance and diligence is so amazing to see. Join us in showering your love & blessings as she begins her first film with @DharmaMovies, this July! Watch this space for the film details!" Johar wrote on Twitter.

Though Shanaya is yet to make her Bollywood debut, she has worked as one of the assistants on Janhvi Kapoor's 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl' and has also made an appearance on the much-talked-about Netflix series 'Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives'.

Shanaya is producer Boney Kapoor and veteran actor Anil Kapoor's niece, and first cousin of actors Sonam Kapoor, Harshvardhan Kapoor, and Janhvi Kapoor. Details of her debut film have been kept under wraps till now.