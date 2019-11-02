Shanaya Kapoor rings into 20th birthday with BFF Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor and others. Watch videos

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shanaya Kapoor rings into 20th birthday with BFF Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor and others

Actor Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya has turned 20 today. The diva, who already enjoys a huge fan base on social media, rang into her birthday with a midnight celebration which was joined by her BFF Ananya Panday as well as her cousins Arjun Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor. Just like last year, the star kid celebrated her birthday with her family by cutting the cake and enjoying quality time. While last year her best friend Suhana Khan was also present on her special day.

Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor shared photos and videos from the cute celebration. The actor wrote, “Happy birthday Darling love you”, sharing avideo of Shanaya cutting the cake. In the video, Ananya, Arjun and Rhea can also be seen cheering for the birthday girl. On the other hand, Maheep shared a boomerang video and wrote, “I am a mama of a 20 year old #SoSoProudOfMyGir”

Shanaya has been ruling the headlines lately for her preparations for entering the Bollywood. She has joined Janhvi Kapoor’s film Gunjan Saxena biopic as an assistant director and has also been taking dance classes for acing her skills. Father Sanjay Kapoor had even revealed that she is preparing for her debut film and has also been taking acting workshops.

Earlier last month, a video of Shanaya went viral in which she was seen flaunting crazy belly dancing moves. In a black thigh-high slit skirt and black crop top, the star kid was seen nailing Turkish drops, chest rolls and shimmies like a pro. Not just Shanaya but her BFF Suhana is also learning the dance form from Sanjana Muthreja, a celebrity belly dance teacher with students like Janhvi Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Kim Sharma and others.

