Shamshera: Meet the 'evil villain' Daroga Sanjay Dutt aka Shuddh Singh

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SANJAY DUTT Sanjay Dutt

Ahead of Shamshera trailer's release, Sanjay Dutt, who will be seen playing a negative role, dropped a poster of his character from the film. Introducing himself as Daroga Shuddh Singh, he wrote, "Watch him in #ShamsheraTrailer tomorrow! Celebrate #Shamshera with #YRF50 only at a theatre near you." In the poster, Dutt is wearing a police uniform with a huge tikka smeared on his forehead. The actor is also seen holding a whip in his hand.

Sanjay Dutt as antagonist Shuddh Singh

The actor looks evil, menacing, deadly and cold-hearted. Talking about his character, Dutt said, "It is always exciting to play the antagonist because you get to bend the rules, break the rules. I realised that when you play the antagonist, there are actually impositions or moral boundaries. You can be disruptive.

"You can take a character from paper and play it the way you want to. I have a lot of fun when I play an antagonist and I'm fortunate that people have loved my performances as the nemesis of a hero so far," the actor said.

Also Read: Shamshera Teaser: Ranbir Kapoor-Sanjay Dutt fans can't wait to see reel and real life Sanju in the film

Further, he added that his character Shudh Singh is a role that has never been seen on screen. "He is just pure evil. He is menacing, he is untrustworthy and he will go to any length to wreak havoc. I loved the fact that Karan Malhotra created a villain like this and he thought of me to play this role. He gave me a free hand to bring Shudh Singh to life and I hope people like my effort."

Sanjay was thrilled to know about the casting coup in 'Shamshera' that pitted him against Ranbir because four years back (Ranbir's last film), the young actor had played him in the biopic 'Sanju'.

About Shamshera

The story of Shamshera is set in the fictitious city of Kaza, where a warrior tribe is imprisoned, enslaved and tortured by a ruthless authoritarian general Shudh Singh. The entertainer is set in the 1800s in the heartland of India. Directed by Karan Malhotra, the movie has been produced by Aditya Chopra and is set to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on July 22.