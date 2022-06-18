Shamshera director Karan Malhotra opens up about Ranbir Kapoor's poster leak

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@JAMMYPANTS4 Shamshera director Karan Malhotra

As the poster of Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming film 'Shamshera' was leaked on the Internet on Saturday morning and the curiosity of the actor's fans got amplified, the director of the film Karan Malhotra says that somewhere it is positive feedback. Reacting to the whole incident of the poster leak, Karan said, "We keep planning our lives so that we land things at the perfect time but in doing so we forget that the Universe is always on time. Incidents like these are a true example of that! I'm just happy that people and fans of Ranbir Kapoor are loving his look and the poster of Shamshera."

He added, "We wanted to start our campaign mid-next week, but it looks like fans couldn't wait for us to begin. I don't blame them. They have waited for too long. Ranbir is returning to the cinemas after four years, and it is difficult to control the excitement. I'm just glad that the reactions are great."

About Shamshera

The story of 'Shamshera' is set in the fictitious city of Kaza, where a warrior tribe is imprisoned, enslaved and tortured by a ruthless authoritarian general Shudh Singh. This is the story of a man who became a slave, a slave who became a leader and then a legend for his tribe. He relentlessly fights for his tribe's freedom and dignity. His name is 'Shamshera'.

The high-octane, adrenaline-pumping entertainer is set in the 1800s in the heartland of India with Ranbir essaying the titular character. Sanjay Dutt plays Ranbir's arch-enemy in this huge casting coup and his showdown with Ranbir will be something to watch out for as they will ferociously go after each other with no mercy.

Also read: Ranbir Kapoor's FIRST look poster from Shamshera leaked! Actor's rugged avatar creates a buzz

The film is produced by Aditya Chopra, also starring Sanjay Dutt, Vaani Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Saurabh Shukla, Ronit Roy - and is set to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on July 22.

Also read: Bunty Aur Babli 2, Prithviraj, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Shamshera to release on Amazon Prime Video