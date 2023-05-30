Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Shamoly Khera to host new podcast show on Indian women achievers

Known for her riveting interviews with Bollywood celebrities and business leaders on television, presenter and author Shamoly Khera announced the launch of her new podcast show. In this podcast, she will be heard interviewing women achievers from various walks of life and highlighting how they deal with stereotypical ideas of being an ambitious woman in India.

“Women achievers over the past few years are breaking barriers,” shared Shamoly Khera, “And I am personally fascinated as well as inspired by this growth – considering the limiting circumstances and fixed mindset that many Indian women are surrounded with – these women are trailblazers, whose voices must be heard by millions, whose anecdotes and opinions have the capacity to inspire women across all tiers and backgrounds.”

The podcast show will talk about womanhood, building thriving careers, modern-day motherhood, and being iconic leaders in today’s world. The podcast is being produced by Ideabrew Studios which works with popular creators like entrepreneur Ankur Warikoo, finance influencer Rachana Ranade, health creator Dr. Cuterus and lifestyle creator Aanam C. amongst others.

Besides authoring non-fiction and opinion pieces, Dr. Shamoly Khera is also a media entrepreneur and an international television presenter – she has previously hosted shows with leading networks like UTV, Zee TV Middle East, TLC and Living Foodz. The podcast will soon be released on leading audio platforms like Bingepods, Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

