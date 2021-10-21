Shammi Kapoor Birth Anniversary: Remembering iconic star with his foot tapping songs

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BOLLYWOODRECORDAWARDSBOXOFFICE Shammi Kapoor

Shammi Kapoor would have turned 90 today. The legendary actor ruled the hearts of Bollywood enthusiasts with his charming looks, offbeat dance style and memorable performances. Born on October 21 1931 to director Prithviraj Kapoor and Ramsarni, his early years were spent in Kolkata and Peshawar, in Kapoor Haveli. Kapoor began his career as a junior artiste in 1948 but in no time he built a space for himself as the leading man in the films. It was in the year 1953 that the veteran actor made his Bollywood debut with 'Jeevan Jyoti'.

Shammi Kapoor gained much popularity thanks to his famous films like "Teesri Manzil", "Tumsa Nahin Dekha", "Dil Deke Dekho", "Junglee", "An Evening in Paris", "Bramhachari", "Andaz" and "Sachchaai" among others. Apart from his films, his songs were also loved by fans. On the actor's birth anniversary, let's take a walk down memory lane and revisit some of his foot-tapping numbers:

Aaja Aaja Main Hoon Pyar Tera

Aaja Aaja Main Hoon Pyar Tera featuring Shammi Kapoor, Asha Parekh and Helen was sung by Mohammad Rafi and Asha Bhosle for the movie Teesri Manzil.

O Haseena Zulfon Wali

The song was from 1966 Indian musical thriller film Teesri Manzil which ‎starred Shammi Kapoor‎ and ‎Asha Parekh.

Badan Pe Sitare Lapete Huye

There is hardly any 90s kid who hasn't shaken a leg on Badan Pe Sitare. It was from the film Prince and was crooned by Mohammed Rafi.

Yahoo!

Did you also shout it out loud or it was just us? The most popular song of Shammi Kapoor's career that fans love to hear even today.

Aaj Kal Tere Mere Pyar Ke Charche

The song was picturized on Shammi Kapoor and Mumtaz. It was from 1968 film Brahmachari and is one of the iconic songs of the legendary actor.

Dil Deke Dekho

Title track of 1959 film Dil Deke Dekho, the song had the ability to get anyone hit the dance floor. The romantic comedy drama was another feature in Shammi Kapoor's hat.

Baar Baar Dekho!

Another foot-tapping song in which Shammi Kapoor showcased his killer moves and wooed the viewers with his charm.