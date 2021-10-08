Shamita Shetty on being trolled post Raj Kundra’s arrest: 'Though it was best to be away & locked in Big Boss'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHAMITA SHETTY Shamita Shetty

Actress Shamita Shetty was subjected to severe trolling after the arrest of businessman and her brother-in-law Raj Kundra in connection to a pornography case. Shamita who is currently seen in Bigg boss 15 was inside the Bigg Boss OTT house at that time. Speaking to a news portal, the actress opened up about facing backlash after Kundra's arrest and her decision to be a part of the reality show.

"I was already offered the show, and I decided to continue with the decision. It was getting really tough for me out here. I was subjected to trolling a lot. And most of it was unnecessary as I had nothing to do with it. My family also thought that it was best to be away and locked in Bigg Boss," she told Indian Express, adding, "It was difficult as we all were going through a lot, and for me, work has always been like therapy. It heals me. And even when this came my way, I had the choice to go and work, and I didn’t want to let it go.”

Now that she's participating in the Salman Khan hosted reality show, Shamita feels Bigg Boss 15 will be easier for her in comparison to Bigg boss OTT. “In Bigg Boss OTT, in the first few weeks, I was in mental anguish. It was emotionally very tough for me. I think it will definitely be easier this time,” she said.

For those unversed, the celebrities who have made way into the house this season are-- Jay Bhanushali, Umar Riaz, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Vidhi Pandya, Donal Bisht, Vishal Kotian, Afsana Khan, Simba Nagpal, Sahil Shroff, Akasa Singh, and Ieshaan Sehgaal.

Talking about Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra's arrest, according to the police probe, Kundra allegedly used his company's Mumbai offices to manage the daily operations of the sleaze content racket and upload it through the HotShots and Bollyfame apps for paid viewers.

The nearly 1,500-page charge sheet also contains details of the investigations and the evidence collected against the 11 accused arrested till date, plus two others wanted accused in the same case, Kundra's brother-in-law Sandeep Bakshi and Yash Thakur - to show how the entire paid sleaze content racket was being run.

The police during its raid on Kundra's homes on July 23 and the Viaan offices in Andheri on July 24, had seized incriminating documents, laptops, portable hard-disks, and also recovered a laptop from Rayan Thorpe.

All the electronic devices were subjected to various forensic tests to gather further evidence pertaining to the sensational case.

The smut racket was exposed after the Malad police raided a bungalow in Madh Island in February, the subsequent nabbing of 9 accused, and finally the arrest of Kundra and Thorpe on July 19, shocking the entertainment industry.

